With zero cases, Thiruvananthapuram's Rajaji Nagar slum leads fight against COVID-19

The residents of Rajaji Nagar, the overcrowded slum in the heart of the capital city, are fighting the Goliath Coronavirus with all their might.

Published: 21st July 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 12:02 PM

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of Rajaji Nagar, the overcrowded slum in the heart of the capital city, are fighting the Goliath Coronavirus with all their might.

Collective precautionary measures taken by the residents and effective intervention by the health workers and city corporation have made things moving in their favour so far.

None of the residents in the over 1200 dwellings here was tested positive for the disease until Monday. Rajaji Nagar has now barred outsiders like small time vendors or unnecessary visitors from entering their area.

Ropes are tied across the seven entry points where posters on the ban are displayed.

Thampanoor ward councillor MV Jayalekshmi said it was a difficult task for her at first to convince the residents of the virus threat.

“There were dissenting voices in the beginning when we emphasised on social distancing and other break the chain efforts. But things changed after the local youths united. They started advising the residents on precautions to be taken,” she said.

The councillor said that the ASHA workers and health workers of the corporation visit the colony every day and would alert her on developments.

“Also, I get alerts from the residents like someone violating social distancing or other safety measures. I respond to every complaint,” she said.

The corporation, with the support of political parties and NGOs, had distributed masks to all the families.

The exact number of residents in the nearly 11.5 acres is unavailable though there are 3,500 in the voters’ list, according to AG Sarath, a 28-year-old member of the youth team against Covid-19.  

“Mask has become a habit for all stepping out of their homes. We have advised all not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily, especially the elders. The breadwinners in most of the families are daily wagers who would visit several places for a livelihood. But they take precautions,” he said.

So far, over 10 persons have to go on quarantine due to their visit to vulnerable areas. They include some fish vendors who had visited the Kumarichantha market where a fish vendor, the index case of the spread in the coastal area, traded. 

