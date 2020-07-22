BJP demands Pinarayi's resignation, observes ‘Black Day’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation for allegedly facilitating gold smuggling and anti-national activities, BJP observed Tuesday as ‘Black Day’ across the state. In view of the Covid-19 protocol, protests were held in over 10 lakh households across the state with the CM being burnt in effigy in all local body wards. BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the protests at the party headquarters in Ernakulam and alleged that Pinarayi’s role in “anti-national activities” was being exposed with each passing day. He asked Pinarayi to step down as the patience of people in the state was wearing thin.