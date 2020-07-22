STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crisis in Adimalathura as residents skip tests

137 of 151 infected through local transmission; fresh Covid cases reported at Pulluvila, Poonthura and Beemapally regions

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid has spread into more regions in the district as fresh cases are being reported in various places from Parassala to Attingal. Adimalathura, lying adjacent to Pulluvila, has become a focal point as 30 tested positive here from the 36 tests conducted on Tuesday. Among 151 patients who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, 137 cases were due to local transmission along with seven cases of no known source of infection. Fresh cases have been reported in Pulluvila, Poonthura and Beemapally regions.

Among 44 tests done on Saturday in Adimalathura, 14 had tested positive of which four were pregnant women. Some of them had visited the health centre here with mild symptoms earlier. “We will do tests of health workers on Wednesday. We suspect chances of local transmission here.

However, the public here are unwilling to turn up for testing. On Saturday, 50 had registered for doing tests but only 44 showed up. Even in cases where people tested positive, the family members are unwilling to turn up. We have sought the help of police. However, there is a limit in their interference too unless the people show a willingness to cooperate,” said Saji T, Kottukal grama panchayat president.

As many as 1,210 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 2,218 people are under hospital isolation,  while 19,919 people are under home quarantine.On Tuesday, 179 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 79 patients were discharged. 979 samples were sent for testing and 706 results were received on the day.27 people who need psychological support rang up the mental health helpline. 1,756 people were called and offered mental support. 278 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,341 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Covid death
A Pulluvila native who died on July 15 tested positive. The body of Victoria, 72, was handed over to relatives only on Monday. The delay in handing over the bodies after Covid tests continues despite promises from the state government to expedite the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp