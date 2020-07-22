Crisis in Adimalathura as residents skip tests

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid has spread into more regions in the district as fresh cases are being reported in various places from Parassala to Attingal. Adimalathura, lying adjacent to Pulluvila, has become a focal point as 30 tested positive here from the 36 tests conducted on Tuesday. Among 151 patients who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, 137 cases were due to local transmission along with seven cases of no known source of infection. Fresh cases have been reported in Pulluvila, Poonthura and Beemapally regions.

Among 44 tests done on Saturday in Adimalathura, 14 had tested positive of which four were pregnant women. Some of them had visited the health centre here with mild symptoms earlier. “We will do tests of health workers on Wednesday. We suspect chances of local transmission here.

However, the public here are unwilling to turn up for testing. On Saturday, 50 had registered for doing tests but only 44 showed up. Even in cases where people tested positive, the family members are unwilling to turn up. We have sought the help of police. However, there is a limit in their interference too unless the people show a willingness to cooperate,” said Saji T, Kottukal grama panchayat president.

As many as 1,210 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 2,218 people are under hospital isolation, while 19,919 people are under home quarantine.On Tuesday, 179 people were newly admitted to hospital with symptoms and 79 patients were discharged. 979 samples were sent for testing and 706 results were received on the day.27 people who need psychological support rang up the mental health helpline. 1,756 people were called and offered mental support. 278 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,341 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Covid death

A Pulluvila native who died on July 15 tested positive. The body of Victoria, 72, was handed over to relatives only on Monday. The delay in handing over the bodies after Covid tests continues despite promises from the state government to expedite the process.