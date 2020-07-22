Govt neglecting health workers, says Mullappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran alleged that the LDF government was showing gross negligence towards the health workers who have been doing yeoman’s service to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. “The fact that over 150 health workers in the state are infected points to their poor working conditions. They are working without enough PPE kits and N95 masks,” Mullappally said in a statement on Tuesday. Alleging that the chief minister and the health minister were giving scant regard to their genuine requests, he asked why the health workers were being provided meager salaries even as they continue to put in extra time to cater to the patients’ needs.

Mullappally also blamed the LDF government for its lapses in containing the virus in areas where the number of infected persons and casualties were rising day by day. “It is the lack of an adequate number of tests that aggravated the situation. There is also an inordinate delay inreleasing the results of the tests,” he said.

district to get 14 new CFLTCs

T’Puram: The district administration on Tuesday announced 14 more Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), aimed at providing institutionalised care and treatment for mild or asymptomatic Covid patients. SNVHSS, Nedunganda, MMMLPS, Nedunganda, SNVGHSS, Chekkalavilakom, Government HS, Vakkom, St Nicholas Convention Centre, Pulluvila, Govt KNM College, Kanjiramkulam, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayam, Chettachal, Rosa Mystic School, Mukkola, Shooting Academy, Vattiyoorkavu, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam, Free Masons Hall, Vazhuthacaud, Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud, Alakapuri, Edappazhinji, RDR Auditorium, Edappazhinji, Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyoorkavu, and MGM School, Akkulam, are the new CFLTCs. The concerned local bodies will be responsible for the implementation of the centres. The CFLTCs will have an in-charge officer designated by the district medical officer and police protection. With the new CFLTCs, the district now has 2,000 more beds available.

ksrtc cREW TESTS +VE, depot closed

T’Puram: The KSRTC has closed down its depot at Kattakada and asked the entire staff to undergo quarantine for the next 14 days after two crew members tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the depot became the 11th in the district and 24th in the state to get closed as part of containment strategy. The driver operated the special bus service for transporting people flying down at Thiruvananthapuram airport. The driver had about 80% of the staff in the depot in his primary contact list. Hence, we asked all the employees to undergo quarantine, said the unit head of the depot.

735 held for Covid protocol violation

T’Puram: Police on Tuesday registered 791 cases and arrested 735 people across the state for violating restrictions that were put in place to counter the surge in Covid-19 spread. It also reported 5,022 incidents of people not wearing masks in public places and booked nine persons for jumping home quarantine. The capital saw 289 cases and 207 arrests, while Kollam had 91 cases and

101 arrests.