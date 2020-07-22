STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Opposition tried to increase Covid spread in Kerala: CM

He said the Opposition made all attempts to mislead the fishermen community in Poonthura and also the expatriates against the state government.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Asking the Opposition to spell out its contributions towards the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan listed a number of instances when parties tried to increase the spread of the viral disease in the state. Pinarayi reminded the Opposition about its agitation at the state border against the government’s insistence on entry pass for people form other states. He alleged the agitation was carried out with the aim of facilitating the spread of the disease.

He said the Opposition made all attempts to mislead the fishermen community in Poonthura and also the expatriates against the state government. But both the attempts were unsuccessful. “Not only did the Opposition take a negative stand on all matters, it also created an impression among the people that the directives of the government and healthworkers need not be followed,” Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister asked the Opposition whom it was challenging by declaring that its agitation against the government would continue even if it meant violation of Covid protocol. 

“Are you challenging the honourable High Court or the common people of the state? If you violate Covid protocol it does not mean endangering yourselves alone,” he reminded during his Covid update briefing. 
Responding to questions, Pinarayi said the Opposition has the right to criticise the government but it should not be at the expense of the state’s Covid prevention efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp