Opposition tried to increase Covid spread in Kerala: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asking the Opposition to spell out its contributions towards the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan listed a number of instances when parties tried to increase the spread of the viral disease in the state. Pinarayi reminded the Opposition about its agitation at the state border against the government’s insistence on entry pass for people form other states. He alleged the agitation was carried out with the aim of facilitating the spread of the disease.

He said the Opposition made all attempts to mislead the fishermen community in Poonthura and also the expatriates against the state government. But both the attempts were unsuccessful. “Not only did the Opposition take a negative stand on all matters, it also created an impression among the people that the directives of the government and healthworkers need not be followed,” Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister asked the Opposition whom it was challenging by declaring that its agitation against the government would continue even if it meant violation of Covid protocol.

“Are you challenging the honourable High Court or the common people of the state? If you violate Covid protocol it does not mean endangering yourselves alone,” he reminded during his Covid update briefing.

Responding to questions, Pinarayi said the Opposition has the right to criticise the government but it should not be at the expense of the state’s Covid prevention efforts.