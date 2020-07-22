STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive cases among Chalai market workers raise panic

An official associated with handling the situation in Chalai said that while the chances of massive spread are there, the current signs are not panicky.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chalai market is fast turning to be a focal point with workers here testing positive for Covid-19. While two cases were announced on Tuesday, both Karimadom Colony natives, two other cases were also announced the other day. Conflicting reports have surfaced that nine to 14 persons have tested positive here on Tuesday.

“After a few positive cases were reported, we have done massive tests on Tuesday, given that a virus spread in Chalai and Karimadom Colony could prove catastrophic. Close to 5,000 people live in the colony. A meeting has been scheduled with the police and health departments on Wednesday. We will take decisions regarding the tests and crowd management at the market. As of now, strict Covid protocols are followed. However, the fact remains some violations are likely to happen in a market,” said S K P Ramesh, Chala ward councillor.

An official associated with handling the situation in Chalai said that while the chances of massive spread are there, the current signs are not panicky.“We did close to 150 tests and only a handful have tested positive. People come here from Tamil Nadu and other affected regions. We can’t shut down the entire market without proper measures in place since the market is the centre of goods movement in the capital. Some streets are closed but all major ones are open even now,” he said.

