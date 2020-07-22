Tough times for non-Covid patients as treatments delayed

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the lockdown was announced, Dr Shifas Babu M, cardiologist at Ananthapuri Hospital and GG Hospital, noticed that fewer patients came in for routine follow-ups after their surgery. There was also a decrease in the footfall of patients seeking treatment for heart diseases.Doctors in the district noted that the fear of contracting coronavirus has led patients to prolong their treatments or medication. For some, this has led to more severe complications and even untimely death.

k“A 54-year old man who had undergone an angioplasty before the lockdown had prolonged the follow-up treatment for four months. This led to severe pain. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he couldn’t be saved,” said Dr Shifas. He added that regular follow-up treatments are necessary, especially after cardiac surgeries, as the dosage of medicines changes depending on the condition of the patient.

Doctors say that similar incidents are a serious concern. The pandemic has altered daily lives and the mode of healthcare. Doctors are now forced to opt for telemedicine treatment which poses difficulties. However, some healthcare providers said that although telemedicine is not a replacement for the traditional treatment method, it helps in avoiding crowding at hospitals.

“As cancer patients are immunocompromised, they’re forced to stay at home and opt for telemedicine. This has helped them to some extent. The number of out-patients has dropped to 15 per cent. However, some protocols had to be amended. For instance, patients who have to come for follow-ups on a weekly basis are now advised to come once in three weeks,” said Dr Boban Thomas, consultant medical oncologist at GG hospital. Highlighting the problems due to strict mobility restrictions, Dr Boban added that many patients from the neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are unable to come for treatment.

To contain the Covid-19 spread and prevent crowding, both government and private hospitals across the state had been advised to cut down on the number of people visiting their outpatient departments. However, this has added to the woes of non-Covid patients. Dr Sulfi M Noohu, state secretary of the Indian Medical Association, advised that those with non-Covid illnesses also need to be given special care and timely treatment.

He also suggested that a strategic change has to be made in Covid care centres. “If a patient is asymptomatic, facilities should be made at their homes so that other patients with chronic illnesses can be given proper treatment and care. Besides emergency surgeries, we are also planning to start semi-emergency surgeries in the coming days,” he added.

