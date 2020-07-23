STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Environmentalists up in arms against KU’s Harithalayam

President of Environmental Protection & Research Council Sanjeev S J said the destruction would seriously affect sustainability of both the university and Technopark. 

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister V Sunil Kumar inaugurating the Harithalayam project on the Kerala University’s Karyavattom campus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging mass destruction of the rich biodiversity on the Karyavattom campus, environmentalists and nature lovers are up in arms against the ambitious Harithalayam project of Kerala University. They have sought the intervention of the state Governor in this regard. The university had launched the much-hyped Harithalayam project last month to join the state government’s ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ programme to promote large-scale production of paddy, fruits, vegetables and other produce. According to activists, the rich biodiversity of the campus would be destroyed because by the conversion of marshy land into paddy fields. TNIE had reported on the topic earlier. 

President of Environmental Protection & Research Council Sanjeev S J said the destruction would seriously affect sustainability of both the university and Technopark. “Acacia tree cover has been removed. The biggest impact will be on the animals. The Karyavattom campus is rich in species diversity and once farming begins at the cost of natural vegetation, these animal species will have no place to go,” said Sanjeev. 

A study conducted in 2018 found that the Kerala University campus is home to around 92 species of birds. A number of rare bird species like black baza, forrest wagtail, lesser yellow nape and Malabar trogon can be found on the university premises. Sanjeev said the main campus area of Karyavattom has a designated wetland which cannot be tampered with for any purpose according to a Supreme Court ruling. “We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking intervention,” he added. 

The Kerala University authorities, on the other hand, have denied the allegations and claimed the project is being executed scientifically.A Biju Kumar, professor and head of the Aquatic Biology & Fisheries Department, said the land identified for farming was in fact paddy field three decades ago. 

“Acacia tree was planted by the Social Forestry Department several years ago which is bad for the land. Around 100 acres within the campus remained untouched for so many years. Now the Agriculture Department came forward expressing interest and the project is being done with their technical support.” He added the Acacia trees are being uprooted under the supervision of the Forest Department.

