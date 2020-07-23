RSP state secy seeks Pinarayi’s resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: RSP state secretary A A Azeez has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for protecting the suspects in the gold smuggling case. He also said that Pinarayi is a convict as long as he protects the suspects. RSP leader and MP N K Premachandran came down heavily against DGP Loknath Behera claiming that he had close nexus with the suspects in the controversial case, including Arun Balachandran, former IT fellow of the chief minister. The MP also demanded to examine the phone call records of the DGP. Premachandran maintained that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, is a ‘small fish ‘compared to the antics of the DGP.