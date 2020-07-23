STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram dictrict records 226 new Covid cases

Giving indications of the gravity of community spread in the district, 226 tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Parents waiting outside the KEAM entrance exam centre at Cotton Hill GHSS in Thiruvananthapuram flouting social distancing norms on July 16 | File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving indications of the gravity of community spread in the district, 226 tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday. A large number of cases have been reported from Poonthura, Pullivila, Mariyanad, Poovar, Parassala and Neyyattinkara regions. Adimalathura, lying adjacent to Pulluvila, has also emerged as a centre of the virus spread with close to 30 cases being reported in a single day. Among the total number of cases, 190 patients were infected through local transmission while 15 cases had no known source of infection. As many as 18 health workers, police officers on duty at Padmanabhaswamy temple, fire force officials, councillors of the corporation and two students who attended KEAM examination also tested positive.

Number of staff at CFLTCs to be raised

Minister Kadakampally Surendran has announced that the government would increase the number of staff at the Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC). The number of doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and paramedical staff will be increased, in addition to setting up of more CFLTCs. “Staff from various departments, including AYUSH, will be utilised for the purpose. We are exploring the possibility of setting up a separate centre for people who test positive while working in the frontline like police, health and other workers. More tests will be carried out focusing on market places,” the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp