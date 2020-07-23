Thiruvananthapuram dictrict records 226 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving indications of the gravity of community spread in the district, 226 tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday. A large number of cases have been reported from Poonthura, Pullivila, Mariyanad, Poovar, Parassala and Neyyattinkara regions. Adimalathura, lying adjacent to Pulluvila, has also emerged as a centre of the virus spread with close to 30 cases being reported in a single day. Among the total number of cases, 190 patients were infected through local transmission while 15 cases had no known source of infection. As many as 18 health workers, police officers on duty at Padmanabhaswamy temple, fire force officials, councillors of the corporation and two students who attended KEAM examination also tested positive.

Number of staff at CFLTCs to be raised

Minister Kadakampally Surendran has announced that the government would increase the number of staff at the Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC). The number of doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and paramedical staff will be increased, in addition to setting up of more CFLTCs. “Staff from various departments, including AYUSH, will be utilised for the purpose. We are exploring the possibility of setting up a separate centre for people who test positive while working in the frontline like police, health and other workers. More tests will be carried out focusing on market places,” the minister said.