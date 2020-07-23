Webinar on challenges of online learning for pre-primary classes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A free webinar on limitations of online learning for pre-primary classes will be held from 11am to 1pm on Saturday. The webinar on ‘Suggestions and solutions for the problems faced by preschool and KG children, parents and teachers in the online learning context of Covid-19’ is being organised by Oxford Kids Montessori House of Children and Teacher Training.

The programme will discuss how children should be supported at home for social, emotional, cognitive and intellectual development in the current times. Pre-primary teachers, those undergoing teacher training and parents can participate in the webinar. To register, visit https://oxfordkids.net/webinar/ or call 8075516189.