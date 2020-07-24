STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No respite in sight as Capital district records 222 fresh Covid-19 cases

206 infected through local spread; spike in cases at Karimadom colony raises concern

Published: 24th July 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

People cross the police barricade erected at Chilakkoor near Varkala, an entry point to the Covid containment zone at Vettoor | B P DEEPU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in the capital district, with as many as 222 fresh cases being reported from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Of them, 206 persons were infected through contact, while the sources of infection of 16 are unknown. Two police officers —a driver with the State Special Branch and a civil police officer attached to the Vattiyoorkavu station — are among the latest to be diagnosed with the disease, taking the number of infected cops in the district to 16. Three police officers with the Vattiyoorkavu station have tested positive so far. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced one Covid-related fatality from the district. The deceased has been identified as Raveendran, 73, a native of Nanjankuzhi in Parassala. In addition, another patient who was under treatment for Covid also breathed his last on the day, whereas a bedridden patient from Pulluvila passed away while being moved to the hospital after testing Covid positive.

However, these cases have not been confirmed as ‘Covid deaths’ yet. Triggering concerns of a possible local transmission in Karimadom Colony located in the heart of the city, close to 10 cases were reported from here and the adjacent Attakulangara area. Pozhiyoor in the south of the coastal belt in Thiruvananthapuram also saw a significant rise in numbers. Vallakadavu, Beemapally, Anchuthengu, Parassala, and Kottapuram in Vizhinjam are the other regions to record a notable spike. Meanwhile, cases with no known source of infection were reported in Balaramapuram and its adjacent Kottukal. As many as 1,121 more persons have been brought under observation in the district. A total of 2,571 persons are in hospital isolation, while 16,602 are in home quarantine. As many as 252 persons were newly admitted to hospitals.

New containment zones

Kazhakoottam, Cheruvaikal, Ulloor, Pattom, Muttada, Kunnukuzhi, Thycadu, Karamana, Chalai, Thampanoor, Poundkadavu, and Kowdiar in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits, Kottappana, Mampazhakkara, Thavaravila, and Ooruttukala wards in the Neyyattinkara municipality area, Thalayal, Town, and Idamalakkuzhi wards of Balaramapuram panchayat, Kudumbottukonam and Melammakam wards of Chenkal panchayat, Vilappilsala and Puliyarakonam wards of Vilappil panchayat, Elavupalam in Peringammala panchayat, Perunguzhi in Azhoor panchayat, Puthusserymadom in Kollayil panchayat, and Deweswaram in Kilimanoor panchayat are the new containment zones.

