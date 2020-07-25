STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collector directs hospitals to step up infection control

With 35 healthcare workers from private institutions and 18 doctors of MCH testing positive, the District Collector has called for strict implementation of Covid protocols

Published: 25th July 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the spike in the infection rate among healthcare workers at tertiary Covid facilities and private hospitals, the district collector has issued an order directing the strict implementation of precautionary measures in the district. Giving a stern message to the hospital managements, Collector Navjot Khosa said that Medical College Hospital (MCH) and private hospitals must step up infection-control measures to ensure unhindered healthcare services for both Covid and non-Covid patients. 

As many as 35 healthcare workers from private institutions and 18 doctors of MCH tested positive recently. Furthermore, hundreds of healthcare workers falling under the primary and secondary contact lists have gone into quarantine. The MCH’s surgery wing has been shut down after cases were identified among staff and patients. In this regard, the district collector has directed the District Medical Office to form a committee to monitor infection spread at the MCH and other hospitals. District Medical Officer (DMO) K S Shinu said extensive training is being imparted to healthcare workers in both private and public institutions.

“The transmission rate in hospitals can only be brought down by following the Covid protocol. We are giving intensive training to all hospital staff. What is concerning is that many healthcare workers deployed in non-Covid wards have tested positive. Every patient should be treated as a Covid suspect,” said Shinu. He added that the District Medical Office will audit hospitals to keep a tab on their infection-control measures. 

With the situation aggravating, the collector has also directed the MCH to promote telemedicine facility for OP consultation.“We have noticed that many patients coming to the MCH do not have severe illnesses. Instead of getting the treatment at taluk hospitals, they come straight to the MCH. This can be avoided with telemedicine consultation,” said Shinu. 

An official of the MCH said they have started conducting antigen tests among the staff as part of containment measures.  As part of her directive, the district collector stated that action will be taken against hospitals denying treatment to patients from critical containment zones under the Disaster Management Act of 2005. 

Highlights of the collector’s directives 

  •  All hospitals catering to the tertiary-level care are to promote OP services through online consultation and adopt telemedicine facility 
  • Only one bystander should be allowed per patient. All bystanders should wear a three-layer mask and face shield during their stay at the hospital
  •  Utmost priority should be given for emergency cases, procedures and critical life-threatening situations 
  • The district medical office shall give 200 antigen kits to all taluk hospitals for screening purposes
  •  No visitors shall be allowed 
  •  Hospital authorities should ensure strict infection control 
  • Separate OP and casualty entry shall be put into place at all hospitals 
  •  Dedicated transit wards for positive patients at MCH to avoid long waiting hours inside the ambulance
