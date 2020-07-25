Dubai returnee found dead at home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 40-year-old man, who returned from Dubai last month, was found dead in his house at Valiyakunnu near Attingal on Friday. The deceased, Sulfikker Davud, was spotted by his neighbours after a foul smell began emanating from the house. Attingal police said Davud was an alcoholic and had been staying separated from his wife and children.

“Davud arrived from Dubai on June 26 and was told to undergo home quarantine. However, he ignored the directions and later had to be taken to a government-run quarantine facility at Akathumuri. He recently completed his quarantine period and was staying alone in his house,” said police officials. His body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

