STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kottoor forest officials leave no stone unturned to ensure tribals are Covid-free

As many as 133 families reside in six settlements in the Kottoor region.

Published: 25th July 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Essential commodities being delivered to tribals by forest officials in Kottoor

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a staggering increase in Covid-19 cases in the district, the Kottoor section forest officials are leaving no stone unturned to prevent local transmission in tribal settlements in their jurisdiction.Tucked away in the dense Agasthyarkoodam forest range situated in Western Ghats, a large number of forest dwellers in Kottoor are still unaware of the pandemic. This, however, has not deterred forest officials from making public announcements about the protocols to be followed. The officials travel to remote parts of the forest making available essential commodities. Along with members of the Eco-Development Committee (EDC), they are trying to protect tribal communities who are one of the most vulnerable to the infection.

“It is difficult to make people in tribal settlements follow instructions. Even though we had given them instructions regarding maintaining social distancing and washing their hands regularly, only a few seem to be following them. Besides setting up hand washing kiosks, we have also distributed soaps to the tribal people,” said K C Sinukumar, section forest officer, Kottoor. He added that medicine kits procured from a nearby ayurveda hospital have been distributed among the tribals to boost their immunity.

Kottoor section forest officer, K C Sinukumar
making annoucement about Covid
protocols at a tribal settlement

After a doctor working at the government-run primary health centre in Aryanad tested positive for Covid-19 along with two ASHA workers and a KSRTC station master a few days ago, many people residing in Aryanad and Kuttichal grama panchayats had to go into quarantine along with a number of tribals from Kottoor. “Around 40 people from tribal settlements in the Kottoor and Peppara region are currently under quarantine. However, all the test results have come negative,” said Sinukumar.

As many as 133 families reside in six settlements in the Kottoor region. “During the initial phase, strict surveillance was done at the checkpost to prevent people coming from other areas. Besides this, awareness campaigns were also held door to door to make the tribals realise the seriousness of the situation. They were told to take all necessary precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus,” added Sinukumar.

The forest officials are adopting further measures to ensure the tribal community is not exposed to local transmission. “Though quarantine facilities can be arranged in some settlement houses having two rooms, it will become difficult if local transmission happens,” said the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp