Large clusters a cause for concern, test positivity rate is 42.92 pc in Pulluvila

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A massive 42.92 per cent test positivity rate for Covid has been reported in Pulluvila, one of the large clusters in the district as on Friday. Among 672 tests done here, 288 have tested positive till date according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On a day when 167 fresh cases were reported, the district has much to be relieved about with 101 patients recovering from Covid. While addressing the media, CM said that the district now has five large clusters namely Pulluvila, Poonthura, Puthukurichi, Anchuthengu and Beemapally.

“In these regions, there are no signs of infection going down. In Pulluvila, Puthukurichi and Anchuthengu clusters we also observe a pattern of the virus spreading to nearby regions,” the chief minister said. He said that there are 17 active CFLTCs in the district with 2,103 beds with one more such facility with 1,817 beds set to be active soon. The district also reported a Covid death on the day with Murukan,46, from Chirayinkeezhu succumbing to the virus.

As many as 1,121 new people were put under observation in the district as part of Covid containment efforts on Friday. A total of 2,486 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 16,122 people are under home quarantine. On Friday, 302 people were newly admitted in hospital with symptoms and 387 patients were discharged. 786 samples were sent for testing. 1,067 results were received on the day. 29 people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. 2,621 people were called and offered mental support. 242 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,295 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Tests in Pulluvila and Poonthura

Poonthura

July 20: 54 tested, 18 positive

July 21: 64 tested, 15 positive

July 22: 55 tested, 22 positive

July 23: 49 tested, 14 positive

Pulluvila

July 20: 50 tested, 11 positive

July 21: 46 tested, 22 positive

July 22: 48 tested, 22 positive

July 23: 36 tested, 8 positive