Plan to build sea walls at Shankhumukham hits a block

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sea erosion is not new on Shangumugham beach, the much-famed tourist destination in the capital. The mesmerising beach and concrete seats have disappeared owing to the frequent battering of waves. In the last two years, the main road has been partially closed for traffic due to sea attack. Even as the district administration had announced construction of proper sea walls to protect the shores of Shangumugham from raging waves, nothing has happened so far. On Thursday, a major part of the road connecting domestic airport to city caved in. Even elected representatives are ignoring the tourist spot and they have done nothing to protect and conserve the heritage of the place.

Two years ago, the then district collector K Vasuki assured renovation, beautification and strengthening of the present structures at the spot as a major portion of the beach, walkway and road leading to domestic terminal were damaged by then.A study was also carried out under the aegis of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) on how the beach could be saved from rough weather conditions. However, the study remained only as a study and nothing has moved forward positively from that point.

Sources said the irrigation department was entrusted to construct a protection wall along the Shankhumukham beach. But that project hit a major roadblock due to fund crunch. The Irrigation department transferred the project to the harbour engineering department as it did not have the budget to execute the project. Now, there are reports that the public works department has decided to take over the work. The plan was to launch H7 crore project to construct a protective wall and stack rock to prevent further advancement of sea. But the project still remains on paper. Similarly, frequent sea battering has put on hold the `14.8 crore project of the tourism department.

The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd, the agency which has taken up the project has decided to put off the project, which was launched by tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran in March, 2019. According to the minister, unavailability of stones for construction of sea walk is the reason for the delay. Sea walls and stone barriers set up by the irrigation department there to prevent sea erosion have got damaged. District collector Navjyot Khosa told TNIE, “The PWD has completed the study and taken up the work on sea walls. So a final decision has to be taken at the government-level to go on with construction of the wall. We are hoping to complete the procedure as soon as possible for starting the work.”