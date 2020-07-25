STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram to be pressed in to fight against Covid-19

With the support of private hospitals in the capital, the district administration looks to stepping up the fight against Covid prevention.

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private hospitals that are not operational will now be used as treatment centres for the fight against Covid-19. District Collector Navjot Khosa, while speaking at a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals in the capital on Friday, said that such hospitals will be identified and turned into treatment facilities. Earlier, such hospitals were identified for setting up institutional quarantine facilities. 

The district collector also asked all private hospitals to set up facilities to treat Covid positive patients. If necessary, medical support can be availed from other private hospitals. The aim is to transfer Category B and C patients to private hospitals while Category A patients who have comorbidities like cancer and heart related diseases, will be treated in government hospitals. Special centres to attend to Covid positive pregnant patients is also in the pipeline. 

With the support of private hospitals in the capital, the district administration looks to stepping up the fight against Covid prevention. The meeting was attended by District Medical Officer Dr Shinu; Dr Arun, DPM; and representatives from the Indian Medical Association and the Kerala Private Hospitals’ Association.
 

