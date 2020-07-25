Rajaji Nagar to be awarded for Covid containment efforts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajaji Nagar Housing Colony has been chosen for this year’s ‘Sammohanam’ Award 2020 for effectively containing Covid-19 in the locality. Around 100 families reside in the colony which sprawls 11 acres.Stating that the efforts taken by the residents of the colony and authorities are highly laudable, Sammohanam chairman Vithura Sasi said Rajaji Nagar can be considered as a role model in the fight against Covid-19. “The densely populated colony is braving the pandemic by restricting visitors, disinfection drives and door-to-door awareness campaigns.” The award carries a cash prize of `20,000, citation and a statuette. The award was instituted in the memory of late Congress leader C Mohanachandran.