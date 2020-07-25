Rajaji Nagar to be awarded for Covid containment efforts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajaji Nagar Housing Colony has been chosen for this year’s ‘Sammohanam’ Award 2020 for effectively containing Covid-19 in the locality. Around 100 families reside in the colony which sprawls 11 acres.Stating that the efforts taken by the residents of the colony and authorities are highly laudable, Sammohanam chairman Vithura Sasi said Rajaji Nagar can be considered as a role model in the fight against Covid-19. “The densely populated colony is braving the pandemic by restricting visitors, disinfection drives and door-to-door awareness campaigns.” The award carries a cash prize of `20,000, citation and a statuette. The award was instituted in the memory of late Congress leader C Mohanachandran.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
American film company organises online convention to honour APJ Abdul Kalam
Bengal man dies by suicide after wife, mother-in-law thrash him with brooms
Noida: Toddler killed in parents' fight, father arrested
Check engines on Boeing 737s that could shut down mid-flight: US Federal Aviation Administration
East Bengal's ISL hopes over as organisers stick to 10 teams
Tamil Nadu govt acquires Jaya residence after depositing Rs 67.9 crore in court