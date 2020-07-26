Homeless people to be shifted to camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation will rehabilitate homeless people in the city living in streets in the wake of community spread of Covid-19 being reported here. During the first lockdown also, these people were moved to a camp set up at Attakulangara Central School here.This time also, patients will be moved to the school. The rehabilitation will be a joint initiative of the corporation and social security mission.

Some from the earlier set of people had left the camps soon after relaxations were announced while close to thirty were moved to a different facility. Now, the camp will reopen and all will stay at the school till the Covid situation is under control.

All the people being moved to the camps will undergo antigen tests first. During the first lockdown, people in the camp had played a major role in clearing the waste dump near Chala and in managing a massive vegetable patch in the school. As of now, these people are relying on volunteers bringing them food every day. They could be seen in many parts of the city, not wearing masks and vulnerable to the virus.