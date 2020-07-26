Illegal moderation: Varsities develop cold feet on cancelling degree certificates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine months after it emerged that over 140 degree certificates issued by Kerala University and MG University are void, both varsities are yet to take steps to recall and cancel the certificates. According to academics, several students who obtained the certificates are reportedly using them to obtain jobs or for higher studies. The Save University Campaign Committee, a collective of education activists and academics, has approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who is the Chancellor of state universities, bringing his attention to the matter.

It was in October last year that 23 BA degree certificates of Kerala University and 118 certificates of Mahatma Gandhi University were declared void. This was after the award of moderation marks to these students in an illegal manner came to the fore. According to the committee members, the universities are empowered to recall and cancel the degree certificates.

However, MG University has postponed any such action citing that the matter is now sub-judice. A few students had approached the court against cancellation of their certificates.In the case of University of Kerala, the Senate of the varsity can take such a decision. But the Senate which met in February did not consider the matter. Pointing out a serious lapse on the part of both varsities, the Save Education Campaign Committee has urged the Governor to intervene in the matter.