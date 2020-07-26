Numbers steadily increase in Capital, 11 healthcare workers test positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of Covid cases in the district is steadily going up with 240 cases being reported on Saturday. Of them, 218 are cases of local transmission. Eleven health workers including two nurses in Neyyattinkara Taluk Hospital have also tested positive. A ward in the hospital has been shut down after six patients in the general ward tested positive.

As many as 1,111 people ar under observation in the district on the day. A total of 2,440 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 15,836 people are under home quarantine. On Saturday, 314 people were newly admitted in hospital and 360 patients were discharged. 1,142 results were received on the day. 25 people who need psychological support called to the mental health helpline. A total of 1,255 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district. The Covid test result of Mayor K Sreekumar came out negative on Saturday. The mayor underwent test after seven councillors in the corporation tested positive.

Containment zones

14 new containment zones have been declared in the district. Panayarakunnu ward in Balaramapuram panchayat, Vandoorkonam, Kunniyodu, Charottukonam in Karode panchayat, Venkolla, Chippanchira, Kollayil and Madathara in Peringammala panchayat, Kalippara and Alumkuzhi in Nanniyode panchayat, Thoongampara in Kattakada panchayat, Peringammala in Venganoor panchayat, Panayammoola in Kollayil panchayat and Neduveli in Vembayam panchayat are the new containment zones.