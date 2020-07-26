Oommen Chandy rallies behind Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has rallied behind Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala over CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s ‘RSS’ comment on the latter.

Oommen Chandy said the CPM is on vengeance mode against Chennithala ever since he exposed the party’s corruption. On Friday, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had maintained that Chennithala is the darling of RSS as the party is not keen on UDF being controlled by Oommen Chandy or IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty.

“Chennithala does not require a certificate from AKG Centre. He has always upheld secular values right from his youth leader days,” said Oommen Chandy. He reminded Kodiyeri that Congress was the only political party to have taken a strong stand against the RSS. “CPM’s smear campaign against Chennithala is understandable as he is the one who exposed the ruling party’s Sprinklr, Bevco app and e-mobility scams,” said Oommen Chandy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his press briefings, has been resorting to tactic of humiliating the opposition leader to escape questions about real issues, he added.