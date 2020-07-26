Opposition sore over ruling front’s negative campaign against its leaders

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the Congress camp, it is Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who is leading the main fight against the ruling front demanding the chief minister’s resignation and announcing protests. The Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan, has been closed down ever since triple lockdown was enforced in the capital city. Despite taking all precautions by the Congress leadership to combat the pandemic, they are still bearing the brunt of the situation where they allege that the LDF Government has unleashed a political game against them.

It should be recalled how Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had repeatedly taunted A P Usman, former vice-president of Idukki DCC, after he had interacted with party workers in the capital city and also in his hometown when he was diagnosed with Covid-19. His route map was publicised much to the displeasure of the Opposition. Later, Congress MPs Ramya Haridas , Shafi Parambil, T N Prathapan, V K Sreekandan and legislator Anil Akkara also faced a raw deal at the hands of the CPM leaders and their cyber warriors when they attended a community kitchen.

They were asked to go on quarantine and also undergo Covid -19 tests. Recently, without naming Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that he had resorted to pat a young boy who is vulnerable. The latest incident was when Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan came under the eye of a storm when he was asked to go on quarantine after he attended a marriage which saw the groom turning positive for Covid -19. CPM’s cyber warriors had unleashed their attack against him for attending a function to honour kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair who had recently turned 105. However, Muraleedharan’s test result came out negative on Saturday.

“Even before the Kozhikode district collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao had advised me to undergo Covid -19 tests, CPM local leaders had spread the news that I have gone on quarantine. In fact, when news broke that the doctor groom had turned positive, I had taken an appointment at Thalassery Government Hospital for the test. It is unfortunate that the CPM is resorting to political games against the Opposition,” said Muraleedharan.

When seven councillors belonging to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation tested positive for Coronavirus, with one of them belonging to the Congress and BJP each and the remaining from the Left camp, the Opposition did not rake it up. On Saturday when CPM Kasaragod district secretary and local leaders were diagnosed with Covid -19, the Opposition did not make a hue and cry. Chennithala told TNIE that CPM is bent on harassing the Opposition alleging that they are the ones who are spreading the virus.

“Pinarayi has been attacking the Opposition in his daily media briefing, especially those leaders who have been going on quarantine. It is not good on the part of the chief minister to malign the Opposition in whatever way he can,” said Chennithala.