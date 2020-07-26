STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Opposition sore over ruling front’s negative campaign against its leaders

However, Muraleedharan’s test result came out negative on Saturday.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the Congress camp, it is Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who is leading the main fight against the ruling front demanding the chief minister’s resignation and announcing protests. The Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan, has been closed down ever since triple lockdown was enforced in the capital city. Despite taking all precautions by the Congress leadership to combat the pandemic, they are still bearing the brunt of the situation where they allege that the LDF Government has unleashed a political game against them.

It should be recalled how Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had repeatedly taunted A P Usman, former vice-president of Idukki DCC, after he had interacted with party workers in the capital city and also in his hometown when he was diagnosed with Covid-19. His route map was publicised much to the displeasure of the Opposition. Later, Congress MPs Ramya Haridas , Shafi Parambil, T N Prathapan, V K Sreekandan and legislator Anil Akkara also faced a raw deal at the hands of the CPM leaders and their cyber warriors when they attended a community kitchen.

They were asked to go on quarantine and also undergo Covid -19 tests. Recently, without naming Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that he had resorted to pat a young boy who is vulnerable. The latest incident was when Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan came under the eye of a storm when he was asked to go on quarantine after he attended a marriage which saw the groom turning positive for Covid -19. CPM’s cyber warriors had unleashed their attack against him for attending a function to honour kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair who had recently turned 105. However, Muraleedharan’s test result came out negative on Saturday.

“Even before the Kozhikode district collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao had advised me to undergo Covid -19 tests, CPM local leaders had spread the news that I have gone on quarantine. In fact, when news broke that the doctor groom had turned positive, I had taken an appointment at Thalassery Government Hospital for the test. It is unfortunate that the CPM is resorting to political games against the Opposition,” said Muraleedharan.

When seven councillors belonging to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation tested positive for Coronavirus, with one of them belonging to the Congress and BJP each and the remaining from the Left camp, the Opposition did not rake it up. On Saturday when CPM Kasaragod district secretary and local leaders were diagnosed with Covid -19, the Opposition did not make a hue and cry. Chennithala told TNIE that CPM is bent on harassing the Opposition alleging that they are the ones who are spreading the virus.
“Pinarayi has been attacking the Opposition in his daily media briefing, especially those leaders who have been going on quarantine. It is not good on the part of the chief minister to malign the Opposition in whatever way he can,” said Chennithala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp