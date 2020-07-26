Shot in the arm for NH66 widening works

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The widening works of the NH 66 stretch from Thalappady in Kasaragod to Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram received a shot in the arm with the Taliparamaba-Muzhippilangad reach getting the approval of Standing Finance Committee (SFC), the other day.SFC approval has been given for the four stretches of NH 66 where land acquisition work is in the final

stages. These are Talapady-Chengala, Chengala-Neeleshwar, Neeleshawar-Taliparamba and Taliparamba-Muzhuppliangad. The minister added the Neeleshwar rail over bridge, Kazhakoottam flyover and bridges at Moorad and Paloli are being completed as standalone projects.

While work on Thalassery-Mahe bypass is already underway, work on Kozhikode bypass was stalled due to financial troubles faced by the company that was awarded the contract.Works Minister G Sudhakaran said `1,234 crore of the total `1,428 crore earmarked for civil works in the four streteches, will be disbursed for land acquisition. The expected time frame for completion of the works is 30 months.

The works include construction of a major bridge, three minor bridges, 91 culverts, five flyovers and five viaducts. The total extent of the reach is 29.94 km and the project also envisages construction of 38.45 km of service road and slip roads, the minister said.