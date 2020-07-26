STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shot in the arm for NH66 widening works

The works include construction of a major bridge, three minor bridges, 91 culverts, five flyovers and five viaducts.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The widening works of the NH 66 stretch from Thalappady in Kasaragod to Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram received a shot in the arm with the Taliparamaba-Muzhippilangad reach getting the approval of Standing Finance Committee (SFC), the other day.SFC approval has been given for the four stretches of NH 66 where land acquisition work is in the final 
stages. These are Talapady-Chengala, Chengala-Neeleshwar, Neeleshawar-Taliparamba and Taliparamba-Muzhuppliangad. The minister added the Neeleshwar rail over bridge, Kazhakoottam flyover and bridges at Moorad and Paloli are being completed as standalone projects. 

While work on Thalassery-Mahe bypass is already underway, work on Kozhikode bypass was stalled due to financial troubles faced by the company that was awarded the contract.Works Minister G Sudhakaran said `1,234 crore of the total `1,428 crore earmarked for civil works in the four streteches, will be disbursed for land acquisition. The expected time frame for completion of the works is 30 months.

The works include construction of a major bridge, three minor bridges, 91 culverts, five flyovers and five viaducts. The total extent of the reach is 29.94 km and the project also envisages construction of 38.45 km of service road and slip roads, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp