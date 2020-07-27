STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

K-Rail dispels concerns on land acquisition for semi high-speed rail

According to him, the land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation proceedings will be conducted in a transparent manner under the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Published: 27th July 2020 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail), the implementing agency of the semi-high speed rail corridor Silver Line, has said the project requires less land compared to other alignments and that higher compensation would be offered for the land acquired. The clarification came after various organisations, including Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, demanded a rethink of the project that will connect Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.

“The alignment was chosen in such a manner that the line passes through the least populated areas with minimum land acquisition,” said V Ajith Kumar, managing director of K-Rail, which is a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Railways and the state government. Compensation for the land acquired will be two to four times the market value, he added.

According to him, the land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation proceedings will be conducted in a transparent manner under the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 2013. “The allegations are baseless. Not just houses and other buildings, even the trees that will be felled are entitled to double the market value compensation,” he said. The statement said laying a new railway line parallel to the existing Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru line would not be feasible as the curves on the route would be a hindrance in achieving the targeted speed of 200km per hour. Justifying the use of standard gauge instead of broad gauge, K-Rail said it required less land and was in line with international standards.

“There is no basis for the argument that Silver Line will impede movement of pedestrians, as there will be facilities every 500m for people to move. Besides, people across the state will benefit from the project through the proposed last mile connectivity,” said Ajith Kumar.

To leave normal life undisturbed, underground tunnels have been proposed in hilly regions and high density locations like Kozhikode. “Cut and cover technology will be adopted at different places to avoid impact on houses. House lifting technologies will be used wherever possible to shift the affected structures to nearby locations. Retention walls will be built for the safety of houses close to the corridor,” said the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Rail Development Corporation K-Rail
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp