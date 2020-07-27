STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neyyattinkara GH, municipal area on high alert after spike in Covid cases

Ooruttukala, Koottappana, Thavaravila, and Mambazhakkara declared containment zones.

Published: 27th July 2020 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IT would seem that hospitals in the capital district are steadily turning into Covid-19 hotspots, with yet another health institution reporting fresh cases of infections. Following a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases reported from the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, six patients who were under treatment for various illnesses and two nurses tested positive for the virus at the Neyyatinkara General Hospital in the district. The general ward, where the infected patients were being treated, has been shut down and efforts to disinfect the ward have begun. The infected patients and nurses have been shifted to the hospital’s isolation ward.

Meanwhile, the inflow of patients to the hospital has come down significantly following the rise in the number of infections in Neyyattinkara. While the number of out-patient admissions stood at around 3,000 daily until two weeks ago, the average number of patients has now come down to 300. Speaking to TNIE, hospital superintendent Dr Valsala said that steps had been taken to control the inflow of patients into the hospital and that the infected persons were under observation in the isolation wards.

“We have taken measures to prevent the spread of the disease to other patients and health workers. Strict surveillance is under way, while ensuring that patients coming in with other illnesses get timely treatment. Also, only one bystander will be allowed for one patient,” she said.In addition to the hospital, the Neyyatinkara municipality is also on high alert, after several cases with unknown sources of infection were reported in the area. A total of four wards --  Ooruttukala, Koottappana, Thavaravila, and Mambazhakkara -- have been declared containment zones. Worryingly, the source of the infection of many cases reported in these wards still remain unknown. Though authorities had tried to trace the infected persons’ contacts, it was found that many of them had never even stepped out of their houses for the last two weeks.

At the Ooruttukala ward, four members of a family -- a couple and their two kids -- tested positive for the virus. Incidentally, they were confined to their house for the last three weeks and had hardly come in contact with other people.According to Neyyattinkara MLA K Anselan, the situation in the municipality is serious. “Currently, four wards have been demarcated as containment zones. Going by the latest statistics, more wards will have to be added to the list. However, the cases with no known source of infection are a serious cause for concern. As of now, the general hospital has sufficient staff and facilities to treat more patients. If more infections continue to be reported, we will check with the private hospitals too. The special cabinet meeting on Monday will decide if the restrictions here have to be strengthened or not,” he said. At present, all the shops in the municipal area, including the online food delivery platforms, have been asked to shut down by 5pm.

TAGS
Covid-19 Covid
Comments

