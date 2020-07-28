STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A nationwide campaign for mangrove conservation

The volunteers will be engaged for six months and will be part of webinars, film screenings, online quizzes and digital story-telling sessions, among other activities.

Published: 28th July 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystems, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd (G&B), in collaboration with WWF India (World Wide Fund for Nature, India), has launched ‘Magical Mangroves – Join the Movement’, a nation wide citizen campaign which highlights the significance of mangrove conservation in present times.  

The campaign will span across eight states such as Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal, wherein they will promote awareness on the importance of mangroves ecosystems. The volunteers will be engaged for six months and will be part of webinars, film screenings, online quizzes and digital story-telling sessions, among other activities.

Talking about the campaign in Kerala, Renjan Mathew Varghese, state director, said: “Over the years, Kerala has lost its major share of mangroves to various development activities, be it in the name of tourism, coastal protection or harbour and port development. We have some good mangroves existing only in Kannur; the rest are sparse patches. This needs a radical change and that is what we envisage to accomplish through this education, awareness and outreach campaign.”

