Surendran accuses CPM of benefiting from graft

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran has accused the CPM of being the beneficiary of corruption being committed by the LDF government with the help of various consultancies. Surendran demanded clarity on the source of funding of the business ventures run by CM’s daughter. He also sought a thorough inquiry into the alleged involvement of the chief minister’s office in the gold smuggling case.

“In the gold smuggling case, the inquiry is focusing only on a few accused. It should also bring to the fore the actual beneficiaries,” he said. Surendran also alleged corruption to the tune of `500 crore in connection with the government’s K-Fone project. He said the major beneficiary of the project was Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society which is close to the CPM. He said minister E P Jayarajan has directed state-run INKEL to take over a resort in Kanhangad that was allegedly funded by Robert Vadra and C C Thampi. He wondered why the CPM was helping tainted people close to the Congress.