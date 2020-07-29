Govt announces projects to boost small-scale businesses, startups

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of small-scale business ventures and startups landing in a crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has come out with projects to boost these sectors.

Under the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Development Project, five-day training will be provided to small-scale entrepreneurs in association with the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC). Loans up to 90% of the project cost, with a ceiling of `50 lakh, will be provided at 10% interest by KFC. Since the state government will foot three per cent of the interest, the entrepreneur will have to pay only 7% interest.

To save existing startups from closure, the government has also launched three projects in association with KFC. Under the first project, the government will provide working capital loan up to `10 crore as per the purchase order received by the start up. The second project offers a loan of `1 crore for startups that bring out products that have social relevance. Under the third project, the government will provide a loan of up to `10 crore to IT companies after examining SEBI-approved venture capital fund.