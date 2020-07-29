STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown to continue in Capital, says Kadakampally Surendran

Relaxations are likely to be announced for locations outside the containment zones

Published: 29th July 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:11 AM

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lockdown in the capital city is likely to continue as authorities are convinced of its effectiveness in containing the spread of Covid-19. Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it would not be worthwhile to end the lockdown as the pandemic continues to hover as a threat. He made the statement after holding a Covid-19 review meeting with the district collector and incident commanders on Tuesday. The lockdown was imposed in the first week of July and is continuing despite discontent among various sections affected by the measure.

Taking note of the difficulties faced by the public, the minister said the district authorities have communicated with the chief secretary-led committee which is preparing a report, on the possible relaxations which can be introduced in the city within the constraints of the lockdown. In the wake of the committee report, the government is expected to announce the possible relaxations soon.

There are seven Covid-19 clusters in the district where the number of active patients are set to touch 3,000. The relaxations are likely only to be announced for locations outside the containment zones. Meanwhile, district authorities have expressed concern about small clusters expanding into larger clusters. The coastal belt where high rates of community spread have been reported would continue to remain in triple lockdown.

“There is no need for fear even though the cases are high. However, it is important to keep strict vigil,” said Kadakampally. He advised people to follow the Covid protocol laid by the government. The minister also clarified that the authorities have increased testing of Covid-19, contrary to rumours that the authorities have scaled down the tests. He also expressed satisfaction with the Covid-19 awareness campaign in the district.

Dist admn to set up nine CFLTCs in Parassala
T’Puram: The district administration will set up nine Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) at Parassala here in the wake of rising number of Covid cases. There will be one CFLTC in nine grama panchayats in the constituency. The rise in positive cases in Parassala which borders with Tamil Nadu, is a major cause of concern for authorities and it was echoed in Chief Minister’s daily briefing on Monday.

“The CFLTCs will start functioning soon. It will have doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, pharmacists, lab technicians, cleaning staff, ambulance driver along with volunteers,” said Parassala MLA C K Hareendran.  There will be a nodal officer to coordinate the activities in a CFLTCs. The CFLTCs will have lab facilities to conduct Covid-19 tests and for testing blood sugar levels. “The grama panchayats will arrange water, electricity and food without any interruption,” said Hareendran. Observation rooms with oxygen supply will also be set up in Parassala and Kunnathukal where the maximum number of cases were reported.

18 health staff among 222 found Covid positive in capital district
T’Puram: The capital district on Tuesday recorded a total of 222 new Covid-19 cases, of which 199 were cases of local transmission. As many as 18 health workers were among the latest to test positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is in charge of the Covid-19 prevention activities in the district, entered self-quarantine after an employee at his official residence was diagnosed with the disease.  A total of 933 persons were brought under surveillance on the day, owing to suspected Covid-19 infection. Up to 365 persons were admitted to hospitals with Covid symptoms. As many as 15,203 persons are currently under home quarantine in the district, 1,205 are under institutional quarantine, and 2,332 are under hospital isolation.

40-year-old woman dies of Covid-19 

A 40-year-old heart patient died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the district. The deceased has been identified as Prasubha, a resident of Maranaloor. However, her death has not been officially added to the state’s list of Covid fatalities yet.

90 at Kinfra park test Covid positive
T’Puram: The Covid-19 infection situation turned worse in the capital with a total of 90 staff of Kinfra park at Menamkulam, near Kazhakootam, testing positive on Tuesday. Many loading and unloading workers at the park – out of 300 staff who were subjected to antigen tests conducted on Monday and Tuesday – were found to be infected. All the infected people were shifted to various Covid First Line Treatment Centres, while their primary contacts have been asked to go into quarantine by the health department. A security guard of Secretariat also tested positive. He was on duty till Monday. In addition, nine Fire and Rescue Services officers attached with the Poovar fire station was also confirmed infected with the virus on the day.

