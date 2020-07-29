STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shopping window extended, parcel service allowed in hotels

Dine-in too is disallowed. Home delivery is permitted only in non-containment zones.

An online food delivery executive taking a parcel from a hotel for delivery | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has allowed shops to function for a longer duration and restaurants to start parcel services even as it extended the lockdown in the capital city until further orders. All shops can remain open from 7am to 7pm as per the order issued by the district collector on Tuesday.
Shops should follow the Covid-19 protocol and keep a slot -- 4pm to 6pm -- for senior citizens. Hyper markets, malls, and salon and beauty parlours shall remain shut until further orders. 

Dine-in too is disallowed. Home delivery is permitted only in non-containment zones. The police will regulate the number of people inside congested markets at a particular time.All government offices can function with one-third capacity and private offices with one-fourth capacity. Public transport, including autorickshaw and taxi, can operate with 50 per cent carriage capacity. Only transit is allowed in containment wards. 

All public exams within the corporation limits remain suspended. Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed until further orders. No social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural gatherings are allowed. The relaxation announced will not be applicable to the existing coastal critical containment zones (18 numbers) and containment zones (16). The district administration took the decision after consulting a committee headed by Chief Secretary after people complained that lockdown was affecting their livelihoods.

