Temple hands over hospital supplies to minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday received PPE kits, masks and hand sanitiser for healthcare workers in the state contributed by Sree Sivaparvathy Temple here. Appreciating the effort of the temple, Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that such gestures by religious organisations and NGOs to help the government in its fight against the pandemic is highly commendable.

He said that the temple is a role model for every religious organisation. The Temple chief Maheswarananda Saraswathi handed over the material to the minister. He said that the temple is ready to extend full assistance for the government in the days to come to effectively counter the Covid-19. Earlier, the temple had contributed raw materials to the community kitchen started during phase I of the lockdown to serve food for the people during the pandemic. The temple had also sponsored snacks and drinking water for frontline workers.