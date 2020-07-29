Video of man assaulting youth goes viral

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video which purportedly shows a man thrashing a youth at Kulathoor near Pozhiyoor went viral on social media. Pozhiyoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident.According to police, Jayachandran, husband of Kulathoor panchayat president Bincy, is at large and a search is on. The accused and the victim Aji got into a dispute on Monday noon after the latter approached Jayachandran to collect the monthly chit.

As the youth was a little nervous, the accused used the opportunity and threatened him. When Aji tried to argue with him, the accused took a wooden stick and assaulted Aji several times, along with hurling verbal abuses. Aji was grievously injured and admitted to Neyyattinkara General Hospital.Police registered a case only after the video went viral. “We received the video and have initiated an inquiry. Presently, the accused has been charged under Section 324 (simple hurt) of IPC. We will soon record the victim’s statement,” said SI M R Prasad, Pozhiyoor station.