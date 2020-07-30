430 lakh fishlings to be released into rivers, reservoirs on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To promote inland fishing, the fisheries department will release 430 lakh fishlings into reservoirs and rivers across the state on Thursday. “This is the first time the department is releasing such a large quantity,” said Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma. The project is expected to increase inland fish production by 3,000 tonnes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project.

Among the 47 reservoirs in the state, 33 of them will be used for inland fish cultivation. Carp fish seeds will be released into all reservoirs except Peechi and Vazhani reservoirs, which come under the protected area. The state has 18,421 hectares of reservoir water to grow 129.74 lakh fish. As many as 5,000 fishermen will benefit from the project. The state has turned its attention to caged farming due to decline in marine fish resources over the years. The rivers and canals in the state will be utilised for cultivating carps, milk fish and freshwater prawns.