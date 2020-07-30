STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Thiruvananthapuram will be put in home isolation for treatment

Health Minister KK Shailaja announced the decision on Thrusday and said that the new treatment policy will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram first on a trial basis.

Published: 30th July 2020 01:31 PM

A COVID-19 testing centre in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With over 3000 active cases in Thiruvananthapuram, asymptomatic patients will now now undergo treatment at their homes. They can stay at their own houses during treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. The decision was made after patient load in all hospitals and COVID first line treatment centres kept on increasing as more fresh cases are reported every day. 

Health Minister KK Shailaja announced the decision on Thrusday and said that the new treatment policy will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram first on a trial basis before it is implemented across the state.

"The treatment related decisions will be made by the doctors who will decide as to who can stay home. The other factor is that the houses should have a separate toilet facility which the patient can use and they should be able to room quarantine, almost the same protocol for home quarantine in cases of people with travel or contact history, " said a district administration official. The fine details of the new treatment plan is expected to be released by Thursday evening. 

