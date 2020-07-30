CRISIL A/stable rating for Technopark second year in a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite headwinds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Technopark was accorded the CRISIL A/stable rating for the second consecutive year, on July 24. This valuation comes as a feather in its cap even as the IT park turned 30. According to Technopark authorities, the rating reflected Technopark’s steady cash flow with diversified clientele occupancy and healthy debt protection metrics, backed by sufficient liquidity.

Organisations with A/stable rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Also, such organisations carry low-credit risk. “The rating vouches for Technopark’s pre-eminent position in the IT sector, though firms had to shift largely to work-from-home option,” said Sasi PM, CEO, IT Parks Kerala. “It is significant that CRISIL has acknowledged that Technopark’s outlook is sound, based on its financial stability and track record.” The agency also noted the management’s pro-active approach towards property maintenance has helped retain tenant continuity.