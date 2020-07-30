Huge response to UDYF’s online campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The novel online campaign ‘People’s No Confidence’ by the UDYF, an alliance of youth organisations of the UDF, saw several lakh people expressing their dissatisfaction with the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Blasting the government for their alleged backdoor appointments, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who inaugurated the protest, said the government’s latest move was to appoint 10,000 people from the Kudumbashree groups to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which would only mar the chances of qualified youngsters looking for employment.

As part of the protest, many youth leaders of the UDF took to their social media accounts with a slew of allegations against the government, which ranged from the gold smuggling case and backdoor appointments to the denial of justice to the Palathayi victim and the state’s lapses in combating Covid-19. The UDF leadership had said on Tuesday that up to one lakh youth workers would take part in the online campaign. By Wednesday evening, however, Chennithala claimed that 3.5 lakh people had actively taken part in the ‘no-confidence’ protest.