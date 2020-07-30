STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Huge response to UDYF’s online campaign

By Wednesday evening, however, Chennithala claimed that 3.5 lakh people had actively taken part in the ‘no-confidence’ protest. 

Published: 30th July 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The novel online campaign ‘People’s No Confidence’ by the UDYF, an alliance of youth organisations of the UDF, saw several lakh people expressing their dissatisfaction with the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Blasting the government for their alleged backdoor appointments, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who inaugurated the protest, said the government’s latest move was to appoint 10,000 people from the Kudumbashree groups to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which would only mar the chances of qualified youngsters looking for employment.

As part of the protest, many youth leaders of the UDF took to their social media accounts with a slew of allegations against the government, which ranged from the gold smuggling case and backdoor appointments to the denial of justice to the Palathayi victim and the state’s lapses in combating Covid-19.  The UDF leadership had said on Tuesday that up to one lakh youth workers would take part in the online campaign. By Wednesday evening, however, Chennithala claimed that 3.5 lakh people had actively taken part in the ‘no-confidence’ protest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp