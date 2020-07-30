Man booked for slapping Dalit woman with footwear

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayiroor police have registered a case against a person under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly slapping his neighbour, a Dalit woman, with his footwear. The case was registered against Joy, 44, a resident Chemmaruthy. Ayiroor Police Station House Officer (SHO) Prasanth V S said Joy and the woman had a tiff on Monday night and the man allegedly slapped her with his footwear. He said the families of Joy and the woman enjoyed cordial relations.

The complainant also dropped her children regularly at Joy’s place and plucked jasmine from his property. Recently, the jasmine plant wilted and Joy held the woman responsible. “As per the complaint, Joy and the woman had a verbal duel. She told Joy to cease calling her names and challenged him to slap her. Joy then hit her with his footwear,” the officer said.