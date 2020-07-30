STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

On its 30th year, Technopark gears up for post-covid ‘workspace culture’

From the year 2016 to 2020, Technopark has shown steady growth in export, revenue generation and employment.

Published: 30th July 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram

A view of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram| Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark  Trivandrum, India’s first Information Technology Park, turns 30, marking an eventful journey that saw the state capital being firmly positioned as a major technology hub, attracting big global and Indian companies to set up business. One of the country’s largest IT Parks spread across 662 acres of land with 102.7 lakh sqft built-up space, Technopark is now home to 450 IT/ITeS companies with direct employment of 62,000 IT professionals. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution has already set its eyes on encashing the emerging workspace culture.

“The idea of ‘workspace’ is set for a paradigm shift in the post-Covid era. Technopark considers its future quite bright, strengthening its core competence of being a stable and safe campus for investors and talented professionals,” said Sasi P M, CEO, IT Parks Kerala. An autonomous organisation fully owned by the Government of Kerala, Technopark has grown from strength to strength since it came into existence on 28th July 1990. 

From the year 2016 to 2020, Technopark has shown steady growth in export, revenue generation and employment. The IT export has grown to over Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19. In the financial year (FY) 2018-19, it registered an 8.5 per cent growth in export over the last year. Technopark clocked an overall IT export growth of 40 per cent in FY 2018-19 over 2016.

The institution recorded direct employment of 62,000 by March 2020 Major MNCs that have began operations at the campus during the period 2016-2020 include Nissan Digital India, Tech Mahindra, Teranet, Way Dot Com, and HnR Block India Pvt Ltd, which together account for an investment of Rs 27.5 crore. The Rs 1,200 crore investment of Taurus Down Town project was launched on  October 12, 2018, in Technopark Phase III. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Technopark 
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp