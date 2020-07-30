On its 30th year, Technopark gears up for post-covid ‘workspace culture’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark Trivandrum, India’s first Information Technology Park, turns 30, marking an eventful journey that saw the state capital being firmly positioned as a major technology hub, attracting big global and Indian companies to set up business. One of the country’s largest IT Parks spread across 662 acres of land with 102.7 lakh sqft built-up space, Technopark is now home to 450 IT/ITeS companies with direct employment of 62,000 IT professionals. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution has already set its eyes on encashing the emerging workspace culture.

“The idea of ‘workspace’ is set for a paradigm shift in the post-Covid era. Technopark considers its future quite bright, strengthening its core competence of being a stable and safe campus for investors and talented professionals,” said Sasi P M, CEO, IT Parks Kerala. An autonomous organisation fully owned by the Government of Kerala, Technopark has grown from strength to strength since it came into existence on 28th July 1990.

From the year 2016 to 2020, Technopark has shown steady growth in export, revenue generation and employment. The IT export has grown to over Rs 7,000 crore in 2018-19. In the financial year (FY) 2018-19, it registered an 8.5 per cent growth in export over the last year. Technopark clocked an overall IT export growth of 40 per cent in FY 2018-19 over 2016.

The institution recorded direct employment of 62,000 by March 2020 Major MNCs that have began operations at the campus during the period 2016-2020 include Nissan Digital India, Tech Mahindra, Teranet, Way Dot Com, and HnR Block India Pvt Ltd, which together account for an investment of Rs 27.5 crore. The Rs 1,200 crore investment of Taurus Down Town project was launched on October 12, 2018, in Technopark Phase III.