Thumba cluster compounds local transmission worries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district continues to remain as the hotbed of novel coronavirus transmission as the total active cases crossed the 3,000 mark. On Wednesday, 213 new cases were reported. Of these, 198 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. Besides, a new cluster has formed in the district at KINFRA International Apparel Park, Thumba.At the same time, an altercation between local residents and health officials was reported one more time in the month at Poonthura as a section of people demanded the officials to release the body of a patient who tested Covid positive so that his family could view it.

The new cluster at Thumba is a cause for concern for health officials and the district administration. “Thumba has turned out to be the epicentre of infection transmission as more than 70 cases were reported from that area. A majority of the patients have their source of infection from KINFRA International Apparel Park, Thumba. Some other cases reported in the district are also due to contact transmission from KINFRA,” said an officer of the health department.

According to the district administration, a total of 1,368 people were brought under surveillance during the day, including 397 admitted in hospitals with Covid symptoms.The district at present has 14, 556 people undergoing home isolation, 1,145 in institutional quarantine and 2,455 in hospital isolation.In the case of Poonthura, an altercation developed after the family of a 35-year-old patient demanded to see his body when it was brought there for burial. After a heated exchange of words, the family was allowed to see the body, following standard precautions.

At the same time, the family is also said to have filed a complaint with Poonthura police alleging medical negligence by a private hospital that led to his death. However, the police, the corporation and health officials remained tight-lipped on the issue.