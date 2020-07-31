STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70 fresh cases in district, General Hospital designated full-time Covid centre

Majority of new patients from Poonthura, Parassala, Nedumangad & Pulluvila; 250 recover

Published: 31st July 2020

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Till noon on Thursday, 70 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district, with Poonthura, Parassala, Nedumangad and Pulluvila— areas already under heavy surveillance — accounting for most of the cases. Meanwhile, 250 people tested negative on the day. As many as 1,361 people were newly put under observation in the district as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. While 2,434 people are under hospital isolation, 14,459 are u n d e r h o m e quarantine. On Thursday, 274 persons were admitted to hospitals with symptoms. While 478 samples were sent for testing, 549 results were received. The control room in the collectorate received 282 calls. A total of 1,039 people are under institutional quarantine in 72 centres in the district.

Situation at MCH prompted govt to opt for GH

The General Hospital in Vanchiyoor will be turned into a full-fledged Covid hospital. Patients currently admitted there will be moved to other hospitals. Major cases are now admitted to the Medical College Hospital. However, with many staff and patients testing positive at MCH, the Covid care plan is in tatters, prompting the state government and health department to opt for the General Hospital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that patients in ward nine of the General Hospital will be treated at the hospital itself by following the Covid protocol. The hospital has 769 beds and 25 ICU beds. When the proposal was first made, almost a month ago, many elected representatives had opposed it. However, with over 3,000 active cases, the Covid situation in Thiruvananthapuram has worsened since then. The district also has 23 active Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs) with 2,500 beds. Currently, 1,612 patients are being treated at CFLTCs.

New containment zones

New containment zones have been declared in the district. All wards of Kallikad grama panchayat, three wards in Pazhayakunnumel panchayat and Mullaravila ward in Neyyattinkara municipality are the new containment zones.

