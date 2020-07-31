DK Murali, MLA, booked for violating protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode police have booked Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, for violating Covid protocol during a party function held at Muthuvila on July 19. The Nedumangad sub-court had directed the police to register the case, after hearing a criminal miscellaneous petition filed by a Kallara native who alleged Murali violated social distancing norms while attending the programme organised by DYFI.

“The event was held to felicitate students who secured high grades in the SSLC examinations. The MLA allegedly failed to follow Covid protocol at the event. Among the attendees were two persons whose Covid results were pending at the time. They have now tested positive. The organisers also failed to follow social distancing norms,” said a source.

Murali said he did not know that those awaiting Covid test results were among the attendees. “One of the organisers and a student attendee were awaiting their results. I did not know that. They tested positive. That’s how the function came under scanner,” said Murali, who is under quarantine and has tested negative. He said some of the organisers and students did not heed his advice and posed for photographs after lowering their masks.