G Jayaraj drew salary from C-DIT without authorisation: RTI reply

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Documents related to the controversial re-appointment of G Jayaraj, husband of CPM state committee member and Haritha Keralam Mission vice-chairperson T N Seema, revealed that he had managed to draw salary from C-DIT without any authorisation. The reply to a Right To Information query showed that he had got undue favour from the government even without any formal order. The current registrar, Jayadev Anand A K, confirmed that there was no special order. Jayaraj was reinstated as the registrar of C-DIT upon his retirement in March 2019.

The then IT secretary M Sivasankar issued the order. But there was no subsequent order regarding his salary. Yet, he managed to draw over `5 lakh as salary for three months. He was first made the registrar and later the director of C-DIT. When his appointment was challenged in the High Court, he was removed and IT Mission director Dr Chithra S was given the additional charge of C-DIT director. The opposition UDF has been critical of the appointments in C-DIT under Sivasankar, alleging that the CPM had given him a free hand to appoint party sympathisers in various posts.