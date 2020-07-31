STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shutters of Neyyar, Peppara dams opened

Shutters of two major dams and Aruvikkara barrage were opened in the wake of rainfall in the catchment area.

Published: 31st July 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:02 AM

Neyyar Dam  File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shutters of two major dams and Aruvikkara barrage were opened in the wake of rainfall in the catchment area. While rainfall was less compared to Wednesday, all four shutters of Neyyar dam were opened early in the morning upto 10 cm. Later in the day, the shutter level was further raised by 5 cm. Meanwhile, shutters of Peppara dam were also opened by 11 am when the water level in the reservoir went above the orange alert level at 106.65 metre. Two shutters were raised by 10 cm each.

Late in the night, the district administration also issued a warning that two more shutters of the dam will be opened if the rainfall in the catchment area of the dam increases at night. Shutters of Aruvikkara barrage downstream of Peppara dam which were already open, were further raised after the inflow of water went up. District collector Navjot Khosa held a meeting at the collectorate on Thursday to evaluate the state of dams in the district.

A plan of action in case the rainfall in the district increases in the coming days was also made. In cases where people need to be moved from their houses, camps will be set up following Covid protocol. Instructions regarding the same will be given to taluk officials. Information regarding water level in dams will be given to the public every day. Anu S Nair, deputy collector, disaster management were also present.

