922 lockdown violators booked in dist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Monday registered cases against 922 people and arrested 991 for violating lockdown rules. As many as 3,075 people were booked for not wearing masks, while 437 vehicles were seized for breaking restrictions. The police action on quarantine violators also continued unabated as seven such cases were registered across the state.

In Thiruvananthapuram city, a hotel owner was booked and the hotel was closed down by the officials for serving food to customers. Sreekumar, a resident of Thirumala, was booked under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and IPC sections for providing dine in facility in his hotel Rolex in Chalai. Thiruvananthapuram district recorded the most number of lockdown violation cases. Here 262 cases were registered and 247 people were arrested for the offence.