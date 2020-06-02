STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anad youth tests positive; health dept on its toes

A 33-year-old painting worker in Anad testing positive on Sunday has raised alarm bells across the district.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year-old painting worker in Anad testing positive on Sunday has raised alarm bells across the district. He had vomited and become sick while consuming alcohol with his friends on May 28 and was moved to Nedumangad taluk hospital where his swab samples were collected which later tested positive for Covid-19.

While the patient reportedly has a travel history to Tamil Nadu on May 27, this fresh case has caused a wave of panic. The patient’s cousin, a Plus II student who was in close contact with him, had attended exams at Karakulam Higher Secondary School. “We held meetings with all departments concerned to take steps to identify his primary contacts. The patient has travelled to Tamil Nadu, bought liquor and sold it here and thus has come in contact with many.

He was lying in an unconscious state in a house in Velloorkonam when people found him and moved to hospital. The health team is already working on tracking the primary contacts. Now only essential services will be allowed here for the time being,” said Suresh, Anad panchayat president. “21 students who attended the exam in the same class as the cousin were identified and two teachers who were invigilators were asked to go into home quarantine.

All students in the room were from open schools and we have identified them. There were thermal scanners in the school and all were allowed inside only after checking temperature. It is not clear if the student was among them. All are under secondary quarantine,” said Anila, Karakulam panchayat president.

