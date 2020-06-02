STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Centre, state competing to politicise fight against Covid-19’

K Muraleedharan, MP, has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been competing with each other on politicising Covid-19.

K Muraleedharan

K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: He criticised the move of the LDF Government to register cases against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and party workers while attending a protest programme against mineral sand mining at Thottappally on Sunday. Muraleedharan was speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan on Monday.

Muraleedharan alleged that the chief minister had maintained that he had not seen his party MLA P K Sasi breaking the quarantine law. But unfortunately when Chennithala and party workers led a protest against illegal sand mining at Alappuzha on Sunday, they were slapped with cases. He also blamed the LDF Government for not operating trains to certain stations without prior information which had caused hardships to scores of railway passengers.

“If the LDF Government does not correct its stand on the train stoppage, the Opposition will be forced to resort to rail rokho level protest The government’s Covid -19 test is not systematic which has resulted in a spurt in Covid -19 pandemic. A day after Chennithala demanded the chief minister to take steps to re-open religious institutions, Muraleedharan also demanded the same. Last week, Muraleedharan had reiterated that, if the LDF Government could re-open bars, then there is no harm in opening religious institutions too. 

He said that, after June 8 he will be going to offer   prayers at Guruvayur temple. But he maintained that temples should be reopened only after the Central Government’s protocol is met. Muraleedharan took a dig against Pinarayi Vijayan citing that he has got the notion that if tipplers throng the bars there is no scare of Coronavirus but if the faithful goes to religious institutions then the chances of contracting the virus are high.

