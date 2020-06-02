Now, masks to sport film dialogues

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fashionable and innovative facemasks have become essential in current times. Tapping on this opportunity, many fashion and home-grown brands have flooded the internet with their designs in vibrant hues and prints.Films have always been the best medium to communicate strong messages. Taking a cue from famous Mollywood dialogues, Akshay Shan is designing quirky masks by rewording popular film dialogues to spread awareness about the pandemic.

“After many brainstorming sessions with my friends, we decided to create masks which not only look appealing and trendy but also convey awareness messages. Also, I could see many Bollywood dialogues used by popular brands such as Bewakoof and The Souled Store. But those were not available in other languages. So, I thought of rewording famous Malayalam film dialogues and designed the masks so that people can protect themselves and indirectly spread safety messages. In this way, it serves a dual purpose,“ said Akshay, who is part of NAAM, an art collective.

The mask is three-layered. The outer layer is made of spun polyester on which the designs are printed. The inner layers are made of soft cotton and a packet is also provided to insert medical filters in case one needs extra protection. Akshay says: “The masks are re-usable and washable. Designs are either customised or created based on our ideas. The masks are of uniform size and can also fit a child as the bands are adjustable.”

From dialogues such as ‘Sookshichu nokkanda da Unni, ithu njan alla’ from the movie Parakkum Thalika to ‘Nee mundu’ from Ramji Rao Speaking and ‘Aniya nil’ from Nandanam, popular dialogues from films have been rephrased to spread awareness about the pandemic.Not just Mollywood, masks are also available with dialogues of famous Tollywood stars. Inspired from Rajnikanth’s ‘Mass ka Baap’ there is ‘Mask ka Baap’ imprinted on the mask. A mask inspired from the dialogue ‘Cup mukhyam Bigile’ from the movie Bigil is also available with the print ‘Mask mukhyam Bigilee’.

Akshay’s quirky masks have already got a huge fan following — the clientele includes film stars such as Sayanora Philip, Aparna Thomas and Jeeva Joseph. The final-year architecture student from the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram, says: “We are getting good feedback from our customers. Orders are taken through our Instagram page ‘Naam’. So far, 50 facemasks have been sold.”