STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, masks to sport film dialogues

Fashionable and innovative facemasks have become essential in current times.

Published: 02nd June 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Anjala Shajahan, Ann Meritta, Akshay Shan and Athira Ajith

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fashionable and innovative facemasks have become essential in current times. Tapping on this opportunity, many fashion and home-grown brands have flooded the internet with their designs in vibrant hues and prints.Films have always been the best medium to communicate strong messages. Taking a cue from famous Mollywood dialogues, Akshay Shan is designing quirky masks by rewording popular film dialogues to spread awareness about the pandemic.

“After many brainstorming sessions with my friends, we decided to create masks which not only look appealing and trendy but also convey awareness messages. Also, I could see many Bollywood dialogues used by popular brands such as Bewakoof and The Souled Store. But those were not available in other languages. So, I thought of rewording famous Malayalam film dialogues and designed the masks so that people can protect themselves and indirectly spread safety messages. In this way, it serves a dual purpose,“ said Akshay, who is part of NAAM, an art collective.

The mask is three-layered. The outer layer is made of spun polyester on which the designs are printed. The inner layers are made of soft cotton and a packet is also provided to insert medical filters in case one needs extra protection. Akshay says: “The masks are re-usable and washable. Designs are either customised or created based on our ideas. The masks are of uniform size and can also fit a child as the bands are adjustable.”

From dialogues such as ‘Sookshichu nokkanda da Unni, ithu njan alla’ from the movie Parakkum Thalika to ‘Nee mundu’ from Ramji Rao Speaking and ‘Aniya nil’ from Nandanam, popular dialogues from films have been rephrased to spread awareness about the pandemic.Not just Mollywood, masks are also available with dialogues of famous Tollywood stars. Inspired from Rajnikanth’s ‘Mass ka Baap’ there is ‘Mask ka Baap’ imprinted on the mask. A mask inspired from the dialogue ‘Cup mukhyam Bigile’ from the movie Bigil is also available with the print ‘Mask mukhyam Bigilee’.

Akshay’s quirky masks have already got a huge fan following — the clientele includes film stars such as Sayanora Philip, Aparna Thomas and Jeeva Joseph. The final-year architecture student from the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram, says: “We are getting good feedback from our customers. Orders are taken through our Instagram page ‘Naam’. So far, 50 facemasks have been sold.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp