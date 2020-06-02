Shutters of Neyyar dam opened as precautionary measure

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rain lashing in the catchment areas of Neyyar dam, irrigation department opened four spillway shutters on Monday morning. Each shutter was opened up to two inches. At present, the waterlevel in the dam stands at 80.06m.

“The shutters were opened as a precautionary measure to avoid a sudden and large release later. As it is raining heavily in the catchment area, we will need to keep them open for the time being. The water release will not cause any issues for people living on the banks,” said the assistant engineer in-charge.



With moderate rain continuing in Aruvikkara region, the Aruvikkara barrage remained opened on Monday. The current waterlevel stands at 46.44m. More shutters will be opened if the waterlevel goes up. Low lying areas in the downstream of the barrage were flooded twice in the past two weeks after water rose in the Karamana river.